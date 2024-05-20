A man was attacked while walking his dog in a North Yorkshire town, police said.
The man was walking a white dog near the Civic Centre in St Luke's Avenue, Harrogate, when he was assaulted.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on March 23.
They have since released a photo of a man, who they believe will have information that can help them with their investigation.
The force are now asking for the man in the image, or anyone else who can help identify him, to contact them via email at Mark.Barber@Northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mark Barber, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240051372 when passing on information.
