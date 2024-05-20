A revised planning application with more detail has been submitted to City of York Council concerning 13 Low Ousegate.

Tana Thewlis of WAGM Holding Ltd of York seeks to renovate an empty nail salon and create a café on the ground with five holiday lets on the other floors of the four-storey Grade II-listed building.

The development promises the equivalent of ten full-time jobs, with the business open daily from 8am to 11pm daily.

Earlier this month, similar plans for the venture, which planning documents show would be called ‘Paradise,’ were refused by city planners.

Reasons included a lack of detail in the planning application and planners doubting the need to replace some windows.

The latest scheme again features a rebuilt front entrance, a new door for access to the flats and new signs over the entrance.

The application said: “The alterations internally are not to original features, rotation of staircase on ground floor, removal of partition walls and building of new ones, floors are sloping and are to be altered. Externally, a new door is added in the same style as the existing and overall front façade renovated.”

It continued: “It is the intention of this Planning Application to provide a sympathetic remodel of the property with the primary focus of respecting the character, quality and vernacular of the surrounding area; connecting the building in a sensitive way and in keeping with its surrounding.”

“The proposal seeks to use the existing ground floor open space as a Cafe, adding a separate entrance to access the floors above by rotating the ground floor staircase. The proposed doors will match the original features to ensure the character of the property does not diminish.

“Windows are to be restored and resealed with a secondary glazing introduced, to achieve the required energy and sound insulations whilst also not affecting the historic aesthetic of the building. The 6-light canted bay window with dentilled cornice on 1st floor is proposed to be made good with secondary glazing sensitively added.”

Recommending approval, the application added; “Overall the project provides the opportunity to repair the building and to positively benefit the conservation area rather than falling into complete disrepair.

“The proposal is economically and socially beneficial to the area and community, providing an opportunity for a local business to invest and improve an otherwise vacant property and positively contributing to the area by utilising existing vacant facility.

“The design has been carefully considered to restore the building fabric and be in keeping with its immediate and wider surroundings.”