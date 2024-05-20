North Yorkshire Police said that a matte black On-One Big Dog mountain bike was stolen on April 6.

The force added that it was taken from the bike racks at St Andrew's Gate.

They said: "The bike has oversized black, front and rear mudguards, lights and a frame bag fitted.

"Please get in touch if you recognise the person in the image or have seen the stolen cycle or know where it is now.

The bike was taken from the bike racks at St Andrew's Gate, York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"We believe the person in the image will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240059881 when passing on information.