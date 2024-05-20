The legal directory’s ‘5 Star Client Satisfaction Excellence’ rating stems from data collated from client feedback over a six years. All aspects of law firm practice were analysed, from responsiveness, efficiency, communications, and billing transparency through to lawyer quality, industry profile and technical expertise.

Torque Law partner Emma Whiting said: “We strive to build truly excellent relationships with our clients and invest significant time and effort in ensuring that all our clients receive exceptional service from across the team. We are delighted that this accolade recognises our concerted efforts over a considerable period, and our growing reputation as a standout ‘challenger brand”.

Fellow partner Tiggy Clifford added: “We get out of bed in the mornings to help our employer and executive clients get clarity on complex employment law issues and guide them towards the best outcome. To know that our whole team is hitting the mark in the way we work means a huge amount. Our growth plans for Torque Law will focus on ensuring that our firm culture continues to meet the needs of both our clients and our team.”