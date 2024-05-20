In collaboration with City of York Council, they’re offering three training sessions throughout June and July.

These sessions are open to York-based SMEs eager to learn about artificial intelligence (AI), enhance their digital marketing strategies, boost productivity, and leverage data for informed decision-making. Participants will learn how to market their businesses online, attract local customers, and drive footfall.

Additionally, businesses attending the digital skills training day will be able to sign up for free mentoring on the day with Google Digital Experts, and access coaching tailored to their specific business needs - whether this is support building a brand on YouTube or advice on utilising Google Search or Maps to attract more customers.

These events on June 13, June 27 and July 16 are free and open to all business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

2-hour webinar: Understanding machine learning and Introduction to the cloud. This is on Thursday 13th June, 9:30am-12pm

• This course teaches the foundations of how different machine learning models learn and work, the components of designing a problem for machine learning, and a basic understanding of the resources and tools needed for a business to invest in machine learning.

• It also looks at how digital technology has evolved, and the impact and digital innovation available to businesses using the cloud. Understand how the cloud works, and what you can do with your data in the cloud

1-hour webinar: Marketing strategy and AI is on Thursday 27th June, 9:30 am-10.30am

• Learn about new AI-powered marketing tools for success and how to supercharge your digital marketing strategy.

Digital skills training day takes place on Tuesday 16th July, 10am – 2pm

This in-person event at a York City Centre location will offer training and networking with three topics covered:

• Boost your productivity with AI – Learn about cutting-edge AI tools that are already available from Google and others, to show some of the smartest ways digital-age workers, and small businesses can use them to save time at work and on tasks.

• Decision-making with data – Learn how to work with different types of data, how to collect, store and ask better questions from the information you have. We’ll help you explore and better understand your data, and tools that can make this easier

• Problem-solve like a consultant - Learn about some of the most effective techniques to problem solving, and the importance of effectively evaluating and measuring the success of your efforts.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, Deputy Leader of City of York Council and Executive Member for Economy and Transport said: “It’s great to have Google Digital Garage back offering their expertise to our businesses to help them boost their digital skills.

“Our Council Plan, ‘One City for All’, places a focus on supporting an economy that is driven by innovation and good business. These events are just one example of the work our business growth managers are doing to help local businesses to upskill, innovate and grow.

“Digital skills and harnessing the power of AI are increasingly important in a modern world and boosting them can make a huge difference to any business. Anyone interested is available to book online now. If anyone has any queries about the events then please get in touch with economicgrowth@york.gov.uk.”

Debbie Weinstein, Managing Director of Google UK & Ireland, said: “Digital technologies are truly transformative and can help businesses and individuals across the UK to increase their earnings, boost their productivity and unlock their full potential. As a former business owner myself, I understand how tough it is to know where to turn to for advice. That’s why we’re providing hands-on support as part of our nationwide digital skills drive to help equip more people with invaluable skills that help to create jobs and economic opportunities.”

The new Fundamentals training series from Google Digital Garage is a free, 10-module training series from Google Digital Garage.

Businesses are welcome to sign up to as many of the sessions as they want, from one event to the full series.