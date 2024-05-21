A sinkhole-like divot was first noticed on the northbound side of Gillygate on Friday, May 17.

The area was quickly coned off and roadworks were started.

The divot has since been covered in tarmac, but work is ongoing.

City of York Council have said they're investigating a defect in Gillygate (Image: Newsquest)

City of York Council has since confirmed the cause of the defect remains unknown.

Steve Wragg, head of highways asset management, said: "City of York Council highways teams have closed off the immediate area around the defect to make it safe. Further investigations will be scheduled to identify the cause and the appropriate repair work will be delivered. The issue has been raised with Yorkshire Water who will take this forward.

"Although we recognise that this will impact all road users, safety is our primary concern. The road will be fully opened as soon as possible once works are complete."