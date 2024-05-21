AN investigation has been launched into a "defect" on a major road in York city centre.
A sinkhole-like divot was first noticed on the northbound side of Gillygate on Friday, May 17.
The area was quickly coned off and roadworks were started.
The divot has since been covered in tarmac, but work is ongoing.
City of York Council has since confirmed the cause of the defect remains unknown.
Steve Wragg, head of highways asset management, said: "City of York Council highways teams have closed off the immediate area around the defect to make it safe. Further investigations will be scheduled to identify the cause and the appropriate repair work will be delivered. The issue has been raised with Yorkshire Water who will take this forward.
"Although we recognise that this will impact all road users, safety is our primary concern. The road will be fully opened as soon as possible once works are complete."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel