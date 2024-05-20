The city has again received a Purple Flag from the Association of Town and City Management.

Purple Flags are awarded for the variety of bars, shops and cafes, as well as a safe environment.

York BID, now administers York’s entry, instead of City of York Council.

York BID also helps ensure safety through its Street Rangers, who are often on joint patrol with North Yorkshire Police.

In addition to its hospitality and retail offerings, York BID strengthens the offer with support for projects such as Colour & Light, to make York come alive at night.

The Purple Flag renewal also covers issues such as how easy it is to move about the town, including car parking and public transport.

The ATCM assessors also stated the key successes in York’s submission include the commitment of the BID team and their partners, the CCTV system which provides comprehensive cover across the city, and the volunteer River Rescue Team who offer valuable support to safety after dark.

City-wide partnership working is crucial to gaining Purple Flag status, with stakeholders across the evening and nighttime economy working together to improve the experience of residents and visitors alike.

Purple Flag partners include York BID, CYC, NYP, Eboracum, Safer York Business Partnership, and York Rescue Boat, to name just a few.

Carl Alsop, Operations Manager at York BID, said: “I’m so pleased that the city can once again boast having Purple Flag status. This status isn’t something the city have given themselves; it is an international accolade given by the Association of Town and City Management on the back of a thorough assessment from two independent qualified assessors - in this case from two different countries.

“There will, of course, be the negative comments from the same people about how they perceive York, but this accreditation confirms that, although isolated incidents may occur, we as a city have a strong and coordinated partnership response to deal with them both proactively and on the ground.”

Cllr. Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council, said: “This renewed accreditation cements York’s city centre as one of the UK’s best loved and top-rated destinations.

“It’s a fantastic accolade and confirms what we and our millions of visitors know as a safe, welcoming and beautiful place to visit day and night. Thank you to everyone who plays a part in creating and maintaining York’s fun, diverse and vibrant nighttime offer for everyone.”