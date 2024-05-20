As The Press reported last month, Punk Haus run by local couple Frank Woods and Natalie Wreglesworth have opened their first bricks and mortar shop at Clifton Moor on the outskirts of the city.

The shop is open at Unit 7, Kettlestring Park in Kettlestring Lane and Frank says there'll be plenty of giveaways on the day.

Some of the colourful stock on sale at Punk Haus (Image: Supplied)

Frank said: "We didn’t know what to expect really.

"You can market a product or store as much as you can and even when people say they are going to come, it kind of is pot luck on the day really, but it exceeded all of our expectations!

"We had queues for well over two hours at times for people trying to get in which was fantastic! We seem to have been well received in the area and no one left the shop empty handed.

"Since opening we have had loads of locals in and customers from further a field too coming to see what we have on offer in store that we don’t offer on our website.

"We are changing stock weekly so there is always something new to look at and purchase.

"Literally everything in the shop is for sale - we are about to launch our luxury custom designer wallpaper too along with some more very exciting products such as one of one limited edition are pieces and sculptures, so if you’re into one off pieces of art the no one else has, this will be for you so make sure you pay us a visit, you won’t be disappointed."

Frank Woods (Image: Supplied)

Frank said he hopes the York shop will be the first of many.

"It started basically as a bit of a hobby that we started in the lockdown," he said.

"We moved into a property and were looking around for wall art, but nothing was grabbing our attention.

"We started making art for our own home, put them on Instagram and people were asking if they could buy them. It just snowballed from there really."

Supplied (Image: Supplied)

The company has attracted about 250,000 followers across their social channels with their colourful and cheeky designs.

The store features a range of in-house designed products from wall art to gifts and clothing and offers interior planning and framing.

The shop’s opening hours are 9.30am-5pm Monday-Friday and from 10am-4pm on a Saturday, closing on Sundays.

You can park for free at the site and Frank said in the future Punk Haus would like to open stores in Leeds, Manchester, and London.

Punk Haus sells a range of homewares (Image: Supplied)