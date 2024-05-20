The Caterer describe their Best Places to Work in Hospitality Awards as a celebration of employment best practice, featuring companies large and small, established and entrepreneurial, and holding them up as exemplars in employee engagement.

The award follows recommendations by its own team members, after they each completed an anonymous survey to evaluate what it is like to work at the5-star hotel.

The win comes less than one after The Grand was listed by The Sunday Times as one of the ‘Best Places to Work 2023’.

Grand general manager Simon Mahon said: “I am truly delighted that our team members feel happy, fulfilled and secure in their roles here at The Grand. We are a values driven business and have been working to deliver a holistic and meaningful work environment for all Grand Family Members. We are so pleased that this has been reflected by our team and recognised by The Caterer.”