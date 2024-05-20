It’s our own fault, no civilised society could ignore a group of road users who can’t be trusted to obey speed limits.

We must park up our bicycles for the greater good.

Cycle lanes were causing too much angst for our motoring cousins anyway.

As a second-hand 4x4 can be bought for less than a top end bicycle, there’s only one thing to do. You know it makes sense!

Clive Matthews, St. James Court, York

Voter IQ

In response to the letter about photo ID being required for voting (No ID, No Vote, Letters, May 20), I would like to inform Mr Werninck that if he had turned the polling card over there is a comprehensive list of the acceptable forms of photo ID on the back.

On my poll card there were a full 21 acceptable types allowed, vs the standard airport list which consists of only one type deemed acceptable.

Now if this simple requirement is what puts some people off from voting then I think perhaps those are the people that shouldn’t be choosing who is elected to run the country in the first place.

I’d go further and suggest candidates should not even have their party printed on the ballot paper, so that voters would have to do the most basic level of research into them before they select an individual to represent them in politics.

Restricting voting to those who can read, research, think and follow basic instructions isn’t a bad idea.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York

Trumpian third term

I note that Trump has very generously proposed that Presidents might be allowed to serve a third term.

To be honest I was a little surprised, but I am sure that after serving his second term Joe Biden will be ready to enjoy a much-deserved rest.

Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York