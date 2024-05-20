A TEENAGER missing from home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police say the missing 14-year-old boy from the Bentham area has been found safe.
As The Press reported last week, missing Nico was reported as missing on May 16 in Bentham in the far west of the county.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article