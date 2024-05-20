The county's police say Matthew Tuck is 29, is believed to have been in the Harrogate area and may also be staying in Hull.

A police spokesman said: "Tuck is wanted on prison recall. We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to get in touch.

"Did you know that if you do not want to speak to the police, you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website?

"Or you can call us on 101 and pass information to the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room. Please quote the reference number 12240029930 when passing information.

"If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call us on 999."