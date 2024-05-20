On Saturday June 1, is York Pride, the cities largest one day free festival delivered by a team of dedicated volunteers.

Starting at 12-noon is the popular 2.4mile parade, which heads towards the race course, and will pass a choir stationed on Bishopthorpe Road and a warm welcome at Middletons Hotel, Skeldergate, along the way.

This year from 11:30am to 12:30pm there will be a ‘Quiet Hour’ at the Knavesmire where those wanting a calmer, quieter experience will be welcomed to enjoy during this time on the festival site.

Will Bosanquet, Festival Director said: “Offering a quiet hour is really important as we want the day to be enjoyed by all and accessible to as many people as possible. The music is turned off for this hour and the festival site is very calm meaning that those wanting a more relaxed pride have to space to do that.”

The site will also host 150 stall holders providing everything from facepainting to pride merchandise and tasty food offerings, an extra 30 stalls from the previous year. The popular bar and dance tent will also be making a return as well as the York Pride Cabaret Stage.

Greg Stephenson, Chair of York Pride said: “I know every year we say its bigger and better but 2024 really will be. We have genuinely considered all the feedback we received from the 2023 festival and have made some great changes including adding in more accessible tracking, creating a food and drinks court area as well as reviewing performance times so that everyone can enjoy the day.

“The team have worked very hard again and we can’t wait for Pride day on June 1st and of course a well-earned rest afterwards!’

Greg continued: “Aviva will be the headline sponsor again this year along with 20 other keys sponsors and a further 50 supporting businesses for which without their support we wouldn’t be able to deliver the event for free for thousands to enjoy!”

The main stage will start at 12:30pm with DJ Rory and finish at 7pm once the headline acts ‘The Angels of the North’ from Ru Paul’s Drag Race have performed.

Joining the Ru Paul Drag Royalty on stage will be the 2024 York Pride Drag Race Winner Miss Diagnosis, 2023 York Pride Drag Race Winner Reese Wetherspoon and all 2024 York Pride Drag Race finalists providing a positive local act flavour. Other acts include Big Boovaz and Booty Love, Jaymi Hensley, Eric Spike, Abba Viynl and many more. The main stage will be hosted by Sordid Secret and Mamma Bear.

The official afterparty will be held at Ziggys on Micklegate and this year will be hosted by the popular Janice D who will also be performing on the main stage. Those with a York Pride wristband will get free entry before 10pm.

For the latest information please visit - York Pride – North Yorkshire's Largest LGBT+ Event!