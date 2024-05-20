The county’s police force say that persistent shoplifter Bethany Rose Dunn has been slapped was a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after she was charged with six thefts from shops in Scarborough on May 16.

The 38-year-old Scarborough woman, from Gildercliffe appeared at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Friday (May 17) and pleaded guilty to the crimes.

The court sentenced her to a 24-week suspended sentence for 12 months; a 12-month exclusion order from Tesco Burniston Road, Morrisons Daily Westwood Road, and West End Garage Seamer Road; to maintain an eight-week curfew and to attend 20 rehabilitation activity sessions with probation services.

North Yorkshire Police say Dunn is a persistent shoplifter and was released from prison earlier this year for the same type of offences. In the 18 most recent charges against her which span from September 2023 until her recent appearance in court, the total loss to the retailers amounts to more than £3,000.

PC Sophie Milner of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Dunn’s rampant shoplifting has started to compromise the safety of retail staff, as well as members of the public. Dunn has threatened violence to employees on several occasions thus compromising their safety.”

The CBO has conditions that Dunn is not to:

• Enter The Co-op store, Newlands Park Drive, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Sainsburys superstore, Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter ANY One Stop shop in the borough of Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Matalan, Scarborough, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Proudfoot supermarket, Scalby Road, Newby Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter Proudfoot supermarket, High Street, Eastfield, Scarborough, for any reason.

• Enter West End Garage, Seamer Road, Scarborough for any reason.

• Enter Morrisons Daily, 2 Westwood Road, Scarborough for any reason.

• Enter Tesco, Burniston Road, Scarborough for any reason.

A breach of these conditions is a criminal offence which may result in prison, a fine or both.

Scarborough Magistrates Court has imposed an interim order on Dunn, until June 25, when the application will be heard in full.