A MAN wanted by police in York has been arrested.
As The Press reported on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said Craig Douglas Wilkinson, 44, was wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
A police spokesman said tonight (May 19) that he has now been arrested.
