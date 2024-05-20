North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a streak of criminal damage incidents which are regularly occurring on First York bus routes one, three and five.

PC John-Simon Coleman said: “Unknown suspects repeatedly keep damaging headrests on the brand new zero emission buses.

“Do you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police in finding those responsible and help keep your community safe?

“Do you have any CCTV/video footage capturing the incidents described.

“Please consider reporting these incidents to police online or on 101 as they are happening.

“If you can assist with information of previous incidents, please contact PC1141 Kelly and quote reference 12240077688. Email:laura.kelly@northyorkshire.police.uk”