They sounded their horns and roared their engines as they took part in the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

Shoppers and tourists stared as the long procession of bikers proceeded at a stately pace round the York Inner Ring Road.

They were among more than 110,000 taking part across the globe in many different countries to raise awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

The North Yorkshire Ride which included the ride through York had more than 240 participants on a vast selection of motorbikes.

Between them, they raised nearly £16,000 for research into prostate cancer and help for men with mental health problems.

They dressed in their best clothes and were on the roads for five hours in the city and around the county.

Police ensured that the whole event passed off safely and limited the disruption to other traffic.

The organisers provided marshals who kept the group together.

Among the motorbikes on display were Harley Davidsons, Triumphs, Hondas, Royal Enfields and BSAs.

The majority of riders were male, but some of those taking were females.

The global event was started in Australia in 2012 and York and North Yorkshire has been part of it for some years.