The group of parents raised more than £2,000 for Riverside School, Tadcaster by completing the 24-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, more than twice their original target.

The 11 women had to contend with changeable weather as they completed 24 miles across Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

One of the event’s organisers, Katie Eccles, said: “We are all passionate about our children's education and know how stretched the budget is for schools.

"We wanted to support the school and enhance the learning of our children and that of future pupils. It was a very difficult but rewarding challenge which we are all very proud of completing.”

The money raised will be spent on a touch screen monitor to support interactive learning in music classes and a comfortable sofa to make the school’s library more appealing.

The school's headteacher Nick Styles, said: "We are hugely grateful to the mums who undertook the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

"Their incredible effort will help to foster a better learning environment for our children, significantly enhancing our music learning facilities and adding comfort to our library with a new touch screen monitor and sofa."