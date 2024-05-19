Families have created famous figures from three centuries to celebrate their school’s 150th birthday.

They range from sporting superstars to famous scientists and inventors and even include a small extraterrestrial with a liking for bicycles.

The annual Holgate Scarecrow Festival is back and running all weekend.

This year the theme is Celebrating 150 Years of St Paul’s Church of England Primary School.

Families from the school’s community have constructed a scarecrow representing someone or something that was famous or significant in each of the school’s decade.

They include a famous construction from Ancient Egypt which became famous in England last century.

The school’s headteacher Christie Clarke said she was “incredibly proud to be leading the school in such a landmark year. The school is very much at the heart of its community and the engagement and creativity of our families never cease to amaze”.

The Friends of St Pauls are providing drinks, cakes and sweets at Westbank Café in West Bank Park from 10am to 4pm to revive people on the Scarecrow Trail.

They are also selling maps showing where the scarecrows are. Maps can also be purchased online. All money raised goes to support the school.

The festival is one of many events the school is holding this year to mark its 150th anniversary.

On May 20, the school will be holding a curriculum week with various activities including a Victorian dress-up day focusing on history, and culminating in a celebration party.

They are holding a past pupil reunion on Thursday, May 23 at 4pm at the school when past pupils and staff will celebrate the school's legacy and stories and photographs about past schooldays will be on display in the school hall.

As part of the celebrations, the school also aspire to grant 150 wishes for 150 years. All the current pupils over the Christmas holidays were encouraged to join in and write down one wish, and the school has already, with help from local organisations and companies, made some of the wishes come true.

During an art week all the children completed some artwork that has been sent to Blue Peter to grant the wish of all children in school earning a badge.

The Dogs Trust in Leeds facilitated a workshop at their Leeds centre to help some children learn about dogs, veterinary practice and their care.

Trans Pennine Express is helping children wanting to drive a train and is enabling children to see inside a train cab and then ride out to Leeds and back. Acomb Library is supporting the school with wishes around working in a library.