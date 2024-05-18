The 250-year-old Grade I listed building had to be completely evacuated in the middle of a court day when fire broke out in the High Sheriff’s Dining Room last month.

As fire alarms sounded, jury officer Sanna Jeppsson located the blaze and ensured it was kept contained within the room and court manager Chantal Hooson then put the blaze out using a fire extinguisher.

At a special ceremony at York Crown Court, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said: “Thanks to the quick wits and dedication of both, what could have been catastrophic for the ancient city of York and this beautiful building, and disastrous for the administration of justice for the people of North Yorkshire was averted.”

The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Dr Ruth Smith also praised each woman as she handed each their certificate. She was watched by Judge Morris, Recorder Andrew Dallas, court staff, barristers and others.

Judge Morris was hearing cases and his colleague Judge Simon Hickey was sitting on a trial when a faulty battery in a juror’s bag burst into flames on April 29.

The juror had left the bag while they were in court in the High Sheriff’s Dining Room, where the High Sheriff regularly hosts formal luncheons and which was being used as a jury room that day.

The fire quickly spread from the bag to the chair it was on and the large oak table in the middle of the room, which also contains portraits of former High Sheriffs, an antique map of Yorkshire, and an unique document in calligraphy giving all the names of the monarchs and High Sheriffs of Yorkshire and then North Yorkshire since William the Conqueror.

Ms Jeppsson, when the alarms sounded went to check the Dining Room and on opening the door was confronted by thick black smoke and flames. She immediately closed the door again to act as a barrier to the fire and alerted Ms Hooson who grabbed a fire extinguisher and went into the room to tackle the blaze.

She had put the fire out by the time two fire engines summoned by staff arrived at the courthouse in the Eye of York.

It was not the first time the building has been the scene of a fire.

In 2005, arsonists deliberately targeted the building when they set light to its foyer area.

The court had to be closed for months while the building was repaired, using specialised techniques because of its listed status.

During the closure, York Crown Court sat at Teesside and Leeds Crown Courts, meaning that witnesses, complainants, defendants, judges and lawyers all had to make long journeys.

At the ceremony, Judge Morris said that had this year’s fire closed York Crown Court, the result would have been enormous delays to justice because the neighbouring courts already have years-long backlogs.

York itself currently is listing trials for about half a year’s time.