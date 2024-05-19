Many people will argue over where you should store ketchup, with some opting for the cupboard, while others go for the fridge.

But there is a definitive answer and getting it wrong could put your health at risk.

Food safety expert Jabraan Ahmed, from meat suppliers Saffron Alley, revealed that while 59 per cent of Brits store their ketchup in the cupboard, the correct answer is to keep it in the fridge.

He warned: “Storing ketchup in the fridge ensures it lasts longer avoiding the breakdown of ingredients at room temperature.

“If the ketchup bottle is stored outside the fridge during summer, fruit flies might lay eggs or leave bacteria on the lid.”

For those who have checked the label on your ketchup, you'll know that you're advised to keep it refrigerated once opened, but this is to ensure the taste and quality rather than extend the shelf life.

The team at Heinz say, "Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable.

"However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions.

"We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening."

What should go in the fridge?





According to Which?, egg-based items such as mayonnaise and salad cream need to go in the fridge, as do pesto, maple syrup, tartar sauce and redcurrant jelly.

The watchdog said, "We discovered a lot of confusion, misinformation and downright bad habits - including ones that could be putting their health at risk."