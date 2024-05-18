Whether you like a classic Margherita, are a big fan of pepperoni or even prefer pineapple as a topping, there are an awful lot of options.

However, the question about what the 'world's best pizza' is might inspire an extremely heavy debate, although one restaurant chain could well be offering it right now.

The Fatto a Mano chain, which only has five branches in the UK (three in Brighton and two in London), currently has the Margherita Sbagliata on its menu.

Roughly translating to 'Mistaken Margherita', the recipe is on loan to the chain from the esteemed chef Franco Pepe.

According to Secret London, the Margherita Sbagliata was named the Best Pizza in the World from 2016 to 2018, and up until now has only been available at Pepe's restaurant in the city of Caiazzo.

Being of Italian heritage, I had to give this a try, especially as the recipe will only be available at Fatta a Mano until June 2.

The recipe for the Margherita Sbagliata is on loan from the chef Franco Pepe (Image: Newsquest)

What was the Margherita Sbagliata like?





I travelled up to the Fatta a Mano branch in Covent Garden on a weekday lunchtime to sample the pizza.

The restaurant itself was a very smart venue with a casual atmosphere, and thankfully not too packed out.

After ordering it felt like a very short amount of time passed before the pizza arrived.

For those curious as to what the Margherita Sbagliata entails, it has a base of buffalo and fior di latte mozzarella.

The Margherita Sbagliata in all its glory (Image: Newsquest)

Once cooked it is topped with lines of riccio tomato passata and drops of basil oil.

Overall, it is a fairly simple dish, but it was an absolute joy to take in due to the superb balance of flavours.

I'm already a big fan of mozzarella, so I feel I was already inclined to adore it, but it also maintained a balance between rigidity and softness in its texture.

Above all else, it was a very comforting thing to eat, and it filled me up very nicely.

An added note away from the pizza, the Campania fries with garlic and rosemary were beautiful.

The pizza had a great balance of flavours (Image: Newsquest)

It was also a pleasant surprise they actually came out with a decent portion, as usually chips with a meal in London can be very sparse.

In conclusion, the Margherita Sbagliata is a wonderful pizza that deserves all the acclaim it has received.

Whilst I have obviously not tried every pizza in the world I have no contention with it being described as the 'world's best'. It's certainly one of the greatest I've ever tried.

Fatto a Mano is also running a scheme where £1.50 from every Margherita Sbagliata sold will be donated to the La Scugnizzeria charity.

Based in Scampia, Italy, the charity centre “provides local children with the opportunity to learn essential skills, from theatre and photography workshops to the art of pizza-making.”

If you want to give the Margherita Sbagliata a try you'll need to be quick and visit a Fatto a Mano branch before June 2.