Youths started a fire in a much-loved York park after it had closed for the night.
Three hours after the gates shut at Rowntree Park, the fire brigade were called to reports of a large fire in the 8.5 hectare site by the River Ouse, which is very popular with families and people of all ages.
York firefighters responded and found a small fire in the park which they extinguished using knapsack sprayers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel