Youths started a fire in a much-loved York park after it had closed for the night. 

Three hours after the gates shut at Rowntree Park, the fire brigade were called to reports of a large fire in the 8.5 hectare site by the River Ouse, which is very popular with families and people of all ages. 

York firefighters responded and found a small fire in the park which they extinguished using knapsack sprayers. 

 