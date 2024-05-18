Created by Matt Spence, who lives just outside the city, the system allows movers to connect in real time to their agent, conveyancer, broker and move services through one digital platform.

Free to use for consumers, Home gives movers visibility and control of every step of their move by connecting all parties involved in a transaction in real-time. With an easy-to-use app, Home consolidates every aspect of the home buying and selling process in one place with clearly defined transaction stages, real time support and guidance, signing and consolidation of all documents, access to property professionals and seamless single source communication.

Beyond the move, Home also supports household budgeting and payments, plus access to the most comprehensive list of home services ever compiled under one platform, from removals, insurance, utilities, council tax, storage, packing supplies, white goods, interior design, smart home technology, home office and more.

Key features include: Homehub, a central hub where users manage their home; Move Wizard which manages property transactions, Home Store selling lifestyle products and the Home Runner team of experts offering services from gardening to dog sitting.

Foxtons is the first estate agency to roll-out Homes as part of its MyFoxtons service offering, with other national, regional agents and conveyancers providing Home to their customers very soon.

Founder and CEO of Home, Matt Spence, who attended St Peter’s School, said: “Moving home is a major life event. Home exists to transform the way we move and manage our homes, creating a cohesive, one-stop-shop, with an intuitive interface and technology that has been embraced by other faster evolving industries like banking and travel.

“The result is a significantly improved process that reduces hassle, improves communication and transparency, whether for consumers or industry partners.“e are pleased to be at the leading edge of the digitisation of the property industry and look forward to Home getting into the hands of consumers across the country.”

Matt previously led the purchase and sale of Countrywide estate agents as part of the Catalist Partners team. He also founded Natural Retreats US Inc.

For details, go to: www.Home.cc.