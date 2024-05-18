The accolade was accepted on behalf of the PenLife team by Director, Nina Wright, and Marketing Co-ordinator, Carolyn Myers.

Judges praised PenLife for its “unwavering commitment to personalised customer care.”

“This is demonstrated through personalised touchpoints, milestone celebrations, and even support during tough times like bereavement and the pandemic.

“The team’s dedication to improvement, extensive experience, and innovative use of technology ensure that clients receive unparalleled service, setting them apart from the competition.”

Nina said: “We are thrilled to receive this regional award, acknowledging each member of our team for their contribution to delivering exceptional customer service. With over 30,000 financial services professionals in Yorkshire, we take great pride in being an integral part of this vibrant community.”

Chair of the judging panel, Hannah Daniel, said: “I want to offer my congratulations to all the finalists and, of course, to the winners on your accomplishments. The level of ambition and dedication to providing good outcomes for clients was evident in your entries. You really are a credit to the Yorkshire Financial Services industry, which now represents 9% of the Yorkshire economy and growing. It is fantastic to see the high quality of practitioners in the region and I am very proud to be part of it.”