Working within the firm’s private client practice at York, Jennifer has over 18 years’ experience, including expertise in advising on wills and lasting powers of attorney.

She also specialises in lifetime tax planning, and the creation and administration of trusts and estate administration, in particular, estates with complex issues and agricultural estates.

Jennifer is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a member of the Law Society’s Private Client Section.

Ramsdens solicitors managing partner Paul Joyce said: “As a firm, we are committed to bringing on board new talent and giving them the support they need to develop their careers with us.

“It’s fantastic to see these five knowledgeable and committed lawyers moving up in the firm, and these promotions are well deserved recognition of their contribution to the continued growth of the firm.”

Ramsdens has 12 offices and 280 staff, including 39 partners, in Yorkshire.