Four motorists from York and North Yorkshire have been convicted, fined and banned or given penalty points in their absence after they failed to respond to court summons.
Nicholas Paul Moore, 44, of Fairfax Avenue, Selby, was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of driving without insurance on the A19 at Eggborough. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660, and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Three cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Roswitha Karolina Barraclough, 72, of Lindsey Avenue, Acomb, was convicted of not telling police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. She was given six penalty points, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Tasmeah Zain, 29, of Leetham House, Hungate, York, was convicted of not telling police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Bradford. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. He was given six penalty points.
Andrew McGibbon, 65, of Montague Grove, Tockwith, was convicted of two offences of failure to inform police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds on two separate dates. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
