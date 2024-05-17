Jo Barnes (The Mile) and Claire Cutler-Casey (The Happy Healing Hut) say networking is vital and can help people discuss issues and concerns and make connections.

Jo added :”There is a wealth of female run businesses in Pocklington and The Wolds, all contributing to the local economy and we are excited to be able to offer something to help them connect and thrive, especially when the cost of living crisis is causing many concerns for solopreneurs and small businesses.”

The monthly group, part of the international Ladies Who Latte organisation, offers free networking meetings for female entrepreneurs and aims to create a connected business community, introducing members to colleagues providing all manner of businesses who can support their business needs as well as forming working collaborations with others in similar fields.

The meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of every month, from 10am to 12 noon, at The Mile cafe on The Mile in Pocklington.

Any female business owners, or women thinking about starting a business, are welcome to come along, buy a brew and join the friendly networking with other women in business.

To join visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/pocklingtonandthewoldsladieswholatte