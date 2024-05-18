Courtney Robertson, 28, of Kettering Road, Islip, Northamptonshire, denied causing to criminal damage to glasses and assaulting a man, but was convicted at a trial. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £183 compensation, £496 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Brendan Ball, 45, of Ribbon Pond Drive, Newark, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a coat and assaulting a second man. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 90 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £124 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Kevin Wright, 48, of Bull Lane, central York, pleaded guilty to sending an offensive, indecent or menacing message and was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Kimberley Harding, 35, of Micklegate Court, Water Lane, Selby, pleaded guilty to two assaults, ordered to pay £200 compensation to one victim and £50 to the other and was made subject to a community order with a 120-day tag-monitored ban on drinking alcohol and banned for 12 months from the New Inn in Gowthorpe, Selby and contacting the two victims.