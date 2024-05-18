DEFENDANTS sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court included two men involved in an incident in Little Stonegate, central York, on December 15.
Courtney Robertson, 28, of Kettering Road, Islip, Northamptonshire, denied causing to criminal damage to glasses and assaulting a man, but was convicted at a trial. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £183 compensation, £496 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
Brendan Ball, 45, of Ribbon Pond Drive, Newark, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a coat and assaulting a second man. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 90 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £124 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
Kevin Wright, 48, of Bull Lane, central York, pleaded guilty to sending an offensive, indecent or menacing message and was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
Kimberley Harding, 35, of Micklegate Court, Water Lane, Selby, pleaded guilty to two assaults, ordered to pay £200 compensation to one victim and £50 to the other and was made subject to a community order with a 120-day tag-monitored ban on drinking alcohol and banned for 12 months from the New Inn in Gowthorpe, Selby and contacting the two victims.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here