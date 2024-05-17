Cut and Craft Restaurants managing director Oscar Akgul has two such restaurants in York and Leeds, which opened in 2018 and 2022.

Now, in the next few years, he plans to open others in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Newcastle.

This is in addition to his Lucia restaurants, which operate in Harrogate, York and Beverley.

Employing 400 staff, this made him one of the largest independent companies in York, he told a business networking meeting organised by the York Press and York St John University.

The meeting at the university was attended by around 80 people and was the second in a series of four the Press and the university are staging.

Mr Akgul was headline speaker, outlining his recipe for success and survival in these tough times.

“I’m just a normal guy. I think I’m a lucky guy, in the right place at the right time.”

The 39-year-old told the audience he was an immigrant from Turkey who came to York ‘many years ago’ showing those present a picture of him painting his first Lucia restaurant.

Then, showing a dazzling new Cut and Craft restaurant, “With dedication, hard work and friends, things are possible. If you have an idea, if you want to do something, it’s really possible. If an ordinary guy like myself can achieve that, you can too.”

Mr Akgul told the audience people will help.

“Just start with something small and over a period of time, things will grow naturally.”

But he warned: “You have to have drive, you have to have focus, you have to have reasons.”

Mr Akgul added he was proud to be British.

“These dreams are real. The American dream is real. Yorkshire’s dreams are real, with the right attitude.”

Louise Saw, business growth manager for City of York Council them outlined the range of programmes the council has to help small businesses in the city.

Such support, she said, helps increase the survival rate for small start-ups from 35% after 5 years, to 70%.

The council, she said, can help businesses through the complex systems for grants and other support.

Cherie Federico of Aesthethica spoke how she formed the magazine in 2003, which is now sold in 900 places nationally.

York is a centre for media arts and has recognition from the United Nations for this.

She was campaigning to raise awareness of this, aiming to boost support for the sector and its growth.

Measures included the Reignite series of events, of which the fourth will be held soon, with others to follow.

A Creative Business Academy will be starting in June, she added.

Steve Lowe, sales director for LOCALiQ, said: “Our second YSJ business networking event was attended by more than 80 local business people from all walks of the York business community.

“It was great to see people who attended the first event in January come along once again. Also to see some brand-new businesses just starting out on their business journey.

Mr Lowe added: “This time we had three great speakers all providing incites from three different views on setting up a business, help to grow and embracing the Creative opportunities in the city.

“We are now busy compiling the YORK TOP100 business report that will be published at the end of June, when we also launch the York business awards for 2024. Our next networking event is planned for early August and we hope to lots of local businesses in attendance.”