Mike Salt, 55, was out cycling with a friend in July 2022 when he started to feel pain in his chest.

"We’d only cycled three miles when I started to feel unwell," said Mike.

"I thought it was just indigestion, so I tried to burp it out, but the pain was still there.

"My mate was concerned about me, so called his wife to give me a lift to the hospital. The next thing I knew, I was being transferred to Leeds hospital and the paramedic was telling me that I’ve had a heart attack."

Mike, a locksmith from Harrogate, said he struggled with accepting the diagnosis.

"Mentally I struggled with it big time. I’ve always been into endurance events. I’ve done multiples marathons and iron man events over the years. Typically, I would be doing some form of exercise four or five times a week.

"I felt I’d always looked after myself and done everything by the book.

"I didn’t understand why it had been me when I know other people who don’t exercise or eat healthily and they’re walking around fine. It just goes to show that heart attacks can happen to anyone."

After recovering from his heart attack, Mike found that he was no longer comfortable undertaking certain forms of exercise.

He said: "I don’t really run anymore. I might go for a little jog, but I find running sends my heart rate through the roof. I prefer to focus on swimming and cycling as my heart rate is much steadier."

Despite this, Mike is still pursuing fitness related goals.

By taking part in the 100-mile race Ride London, on May 26, Mike is working towards completing a trio of endurance events collectively known as the "London Classics".

Having already completed the London Marathon, Mike will just need to complete the Serpentine Swim to earn himself a medal.

Mike is raising money for the British Heart Foundation at the Ride London.

He said: "Completing the London Classics is on my bucket list, and it’ll give me a great sense of satisfaction. However, what I enjoy most is the training. Having these events in the diary helps get me out to the gym and motivates me to go out on the bike.

"I still think it’s really important to keep fit and look after myself as it’s helping to reduce my chances of a heart problem in the future."

Jas Dhanda, events executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: "It’s so good to hear that Mike is still able to keep fit and exercise after his heart attack.

"Despite the progress we’ve made over many decades, there is still so much more we need to learn about how to prevent and treat heart conditions.

"Thanks to Mike’s fundraising efforts we will be able to empower scientists to make new discoveries that can help save and improve lives."