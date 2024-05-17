The York Dungeon is running three of their hour-long ‘Little Peasants’ Walking Tours’, on Sunday May 19.

The walks will leave York Dungeon in Clifford Street at 10am, 12pm and 2pm and each will end at Mansion House, where guests will be greeted by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress.

Residents of one of York's most popular venues, Jester and Smedley, are being ‘released’ onto the streets of York on a ‘journey to discover York’s haunted history’.

Ticket-holders will be then able to take a look around the official residence of the 'first citizen' of the city.

All monies raised from the ticket sales will be shared between the Lord Mayor of York’s two charities, Snappy and York Women’s Counselling Services.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-dungeon-little-peasants-walking-tours-tickets-888581770997?aff=oddtdtcreator