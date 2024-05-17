North Yorkshire Police said Craig Douglas Wilkinson, 44, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

A police spokesman said: "Wilkinson was jailed by Hull Crown Court for two years and six months in March 2023 for harassment and breach of a restraining order.

"He was released on licence after serving part of that sentence and has since breached the conditions of his licence.

"If you have any information or have seen Mr Wilkinson, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

"If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, please call us on 999."

Please quote incident number 12240081048 when passing on information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.