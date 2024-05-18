The main photo dates from the 1990s and shows the former Ideal Laundry which operated on the site for many years.

The building - one of the oldest in Bishophill - has a fascinating history, which we explored in a recent article.

As we reported, the building dates from the early 17th century and was St Stephen's Orphanage (which later moved to the Hotel Du Vin site on The Mount).

In 1785, the development was the original home of York Friends' Girls (Quaker) School which later relocated to Dalton Terrace to become The Mount school for girls.

In the late 1990s it was converted in housing and in October 1997 it opened as Trinity Court.

In a new book about the Bishophill and Skeldergate areas by Clements Hall Local History Group - out later this week - there are two short chapters all about the building.

Cover of the new book on Bishophill and Skeldergate by the Clements Hall Local History Group which comes out tomorrow (Image: NQ)

The story of 29 Trinity Lane starts in 1638 when it was built to be a soap-boiling factory by Nicholas Towers (later Sheriff of York), and became known as 'Tower's Folly'.

From 1800 to 1851 it became a factory again, making luxury combs out of horn and shell, run by John W Nutt & Son.

Comb making was big business in York in the 19th century and the new book outlines more about this luxury enterprise. "Combs were a luxury item, affordable only by the wealthy.

"Producing a comb required a lengthy apprenticeship, with a significant number of home workers, mainly around Bishophill and Micklegate.

"Combs were made by cutting and shaping horn material, using heat and pressure, a process taking approximately two months for white horn, three months for buffalo and four months for a tortoiseshell-style comb."

In 1924 use of the building changed once more when half of it was sold to Richard Scruton for his business, The Ideal Laundry - which he ran until the 1960s. It boasted of having the latest equipment and processes and collected items by van from a 20-mile wide radius from York.

Again, the book provides more detail: "Mechanisation of the laundry industry had happened in the late 19th century/early 20th century with steam-powered flat work machinery and mechanical rotary washers, available mainly to higher-income families.

"In 1935 in an advert in the Yorkshire Post, the laundry boasted that 'having at our disposal the most modern equipment and process, we can give you the highest quality service at a most reasonable charge'."

In 1990, the laundry moved to Birch Park, Huntington, York, and in 1994 the building was renovated; turned into a mix of flats at town houses and became known as Trinity Court.

For more photos of the building, the York Archaeology Online Collections have shared some images of the site during its work on the building ahead of its conversion to Trinity Court.

Ideal Laundry building in Trinity Lane around 1995. Photo from York Archaeology Online Collections

You can also read online a report on the findings by Colin Briden, dating from November 1995. The report was commissioned by architects Briggs Potts Parry ahead of planning approval and reveals more about the fascinating history of the building.

Perhaps one of the most interesting observations was that the report confirmed that the site had been part of a Roman road, crossing this part of York, linking what is now Toft Green with Micklegate and then through Trinity Lane into Bishophill.

Route of old Roman road taking in Barker Lane and Trinity Lane

The report states: "The line taken by the Roman road is, of course, of great importance to an understanding of the historical topography of the area.

"During previous sewer excavations in Trinity Lane in 1895-1901, a Roman colonnaded building was found in front of the doorway to Jacob's Well house [further along Trinity Lane]... the line of the Roman road is approximately that of the present Trinity Lane and Barker Lane, making a right angle with the minor road found beneath Micklegate, to the NE of its junction with Barker Lane, in 1821. At any rate the continued use of Trinity Lane as a NW-SE route is now strongly implied in the archaeological record."

Press readers also have recollections of The Ideal Laundry.

In our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories we shared an old photo of 29 Trinity Lane dating from the 1930s where you can just make out a sign for The Ideal Laundry - and it sparked some correspondence.

Trinity Lane in the 1930s. From Explore York archive

David C Poole tells us laundry owner Richard Scruton was also Lord Mayor in 1971-2 (which coincided with the city's 1900th Celebration Year). He died in 1981 and, writes David, "although York born and bred, is buried in the very peaceful setting of Kirkdale Minster".

Sarah Larkin says: "I seem to remember going to pick up dad's dress shirts from there!"

John Grant tells us: "My mother used to work there. I have a picture of her with all the other workers."

We'd love to see that photo John, if you can find it.

And we'd love to see your photos and/or hear your stories about The Ideal Laundry - or other laundries of York.

* The new Bishophill and Skeldergate book by Clements Hall Local History Group will be pubished on May 23, priced £10. It will be available to buy at the Golden Ball in Cromwell Road, also Frankie and Johnny's Cookshop and Pextons Hardware in Bishopthorpe Road as well as Waterstones.