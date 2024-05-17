A YELLOW raincoat worth £150 has been stolen from a North Yorkshire shop.
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they'd like to speak to in connection with the theft of the high-value coat from the Goodricks Outdoors in Church Street, Whitby.
The police believe that the two may have information that will help them with the investigation.
Anyone who can help is asked to email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240082603 when passing on information.
