Signs appeared on the JYSK store in Sterling Road, Clifton Moor, in recent days advising of the closure of the store.

Billed as Denmark’s answer to Sweden’s Ikea, JYSK opened its first store in Yorkshire to a great fanfare, with long queues outside the 1,400 sq ft premises in June 2008.

However, the Danish retailer has told the Press that its lease on the unit has ended and the company has chosen to “execute our right to break.”

Closure will be at the end of July, with a final date still to be settled.

Seven staff currently work at the store, with four are being relocated to another store.

A JYSK spokesman told the Press: “All staff have been notified of the closure and the reasoning behind it and will be offered roles in one of our other stores.”

The nearest JYSK’s are at Leeds, Wakefield, Pontefract and Doncaster.

The spokesman added: “JYSK continues to look for viable locations in York and surrounding areas that will fall in line with company’s expansion plan across the UK.”