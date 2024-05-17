A York-based property developer has received planning approval for a £80m scheme in Edinburgh.
The Ocean Point 2 scheme at Leith will feature 112 build-to-rent homes ranging from 1-3bed flats, plus 404 student bedrooms.
There will also be commercial, co-working and amenity space in the redevelopment of the brownfield site featuring two buildings.
The scheme follows other Edinburgh projects from the York company, which was founded in 1952.
S Harrison is currently transforming a 1970s office building in the Haymarket area into a new hotel for international operator MEININGER.
The company is also working on two purpose-built flat schemes delivering 141 studios near the Royal Mile.
A spokesperson for Harrison Developments said: “We are delighted that we have received a green light for our planning application. This will serve to deliver much-needed homes and student accommodation to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed sustainable neighbourhood.
“Regenerating a current brownfield site, this development boasts excellent transport links, especially with the new tram line, and will deliver a significant investment into the local area.
It’s estimated that 325 jobs will be created directly during the construction of Ocean Point 2 and that the development will deliver local spend of £5.3 million by residents and visitors annually, supporting an estimated 60 retail and leisure jobs.
