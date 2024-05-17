Copper cables were stolen from KE Lunness Aggregates in Brotherton Road, near Monk Fryston, between 6pm on Friday (May 10) and 6am on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson added: “A cabin at the premises was also damaged and the estimated cost to the business is £20,000.”

Police are appealing for information about any vehicles seen in the area acting suspiciously, or any other unusual activity at the time.

Those with information should email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Bill Davies.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240083607 when passing on information.