North Yorkshire Police said a man entered the Harrogate property's garden on Saturday, May 4.

He left empty handed but returned to the home in Coppice Ride three days later (Tuesday, May 7) and stole an electric bicycle from a shed in its garden, a force spokesperson said.

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a hooded, masked man who officers believe was involved in the theft.

The force urges anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.

Those who can help should email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk with information.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote reference 12240081160 when passing on information.