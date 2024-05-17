A car was broken into in a North Yorkshire town – and contents were stolen from inside.
North Yorkshire Police said the break-in happened between 6pm on Sunday (May 12) and 3am on Monday in Selby.
A force spokesperson said a black Vauxhall Astra parked in Willow Gardens, in the Staynor Hall estate, was broken into.
They added: “House to house enquiries have been conducted by the police also within the surrounding area.”
Police urge anyone with information about the break-in to email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Bill Davies.
Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website to report information anonymously.
Quote reference 12240083608 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article