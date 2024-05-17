North Yorkshire Police said the break-in happened between 6pm on Sunday (May 12) and 3am on Monday in Selby.

A force spokesperson said a black Vauxhall Astra parked in Willow Gardens, in the Staynor Hall estate, was broken into.

They added: “House to house enquiries have been conducted by the police also within the surrounding area.”

Police urge anyone with information about the break-in to email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Bill Davies.

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website to report information anonymously.

Quote reference 12240083608 when passing on information.