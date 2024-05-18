The curtain has closed on the Dante Festival 2024. The three day event saw 21 races take place, with a record £1.5 million worth of prize money won.

On Day one, the racecourse reported over 7,000 people attending the victories of Yorkshire trained winners. With defending champion trainer, Richard Fahey and Mick Easterby coming out victors.

Day two saw Suffolk born William Haggas' horse, Economics, take home £180,000 in the Dante Stakes. North Yorkshire trainer Karl Burke also took a victory with Andesite in the novice stakes.

The Dante Festival saw a record amount of prize money up for grabs (Image: York Racecourse)

The final day of the Dante Festival saw horses vying for the Boodles Yorkshire Cup, again boasting a prize of £180,000. Outside favourite Betty Clover took home the first victory of the day, with Marco Botti's horse - Giavellotto - winning the Yorkshire Cup.

Reflecting on the success of the festival before the gates opened for the final day, James Brennan, York Racecourse's head of marketing said: "We are delighted to back underway for our 2024 season.

"The Dante Festival is always a week of discovery for connections, some horses have seen their reputations enhanced whilst a few bubbles have also been burst.

"The winners of our two races that lead to Epsom, Secret Satire & Economics, were worthy of the six-figure prize money they landed.

"There are fascinating questions for their connections to ponder as the filly (Secret Satire) exceeded the expectations of the betting market, whilst the colt (Economics) would need a supplementary entry for the Betfred Derby at a fee of £75,000.

"Racegoers have enjoyed the new facilities opened this meeting, with the wine & cheese bar proving a particular hit.

"Thankfully, the weather on Wednesday and Thursday was better than forecast, allowing people to view from the lawns and enjoy the terraces. The picnic enclosure will be at its busiest on Friday with the sun peeking through already.

"There is no resting on our laurels from the Dante Festival as our first Saturday in rushing upon us, Saturday 25 May, will see another seven-race card with over £250,000 in prize money as well as an after racing concert by Mania-the ABBA Tribute."