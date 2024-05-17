The historic Poppleton Community Railway Nursery (PRNC) will be hosting an open day sale to help raise money and let the local community enjoy their plants.

The Summer Open Day Sale will be hosted on Saturday (May 18) between the hours of 10am and 4pm and will be selling summer bedding plants, hanging baskets, planters, and herbs amongst other plants – perfect for those looking to develop green fingers over the summer season.

READ MORE:

In addition to this, visitors will be able to see the narrow gauge railway, model railway, the railway museum, a craft stall, and enjoy homemade cake alongside hot beverages.

First founded in 1880, the site underwent a period of transformation before it was abandoned in the early 2000s. However, a group of railwayman felt strongly that, this being the last railway nursery in the country, it should remain active. A group of trustees were founded in 2009 who registered the nursery as a charity (in 2012) with a group of not for profit volunteers who assist the nursery in growing plants and contributing to the local community.

PRCN historically partners with health agencies across York, offering horticulture work to those are recovering from mental health issues – a practice thought to be therapeutic and build their confidence back up.