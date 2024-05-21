City of York Council said that vehicles will be prohibited from "proceeding and waiting" in Leeman Road, between its junction with Cinder Lane and a location "222 metres north-west" of there.

The works, which will be on the power grid, will begin at 7pm on Friday, May 31, and end at 3am on Monday, June 3.

Alternative routes will run through Station Avenue, Museum Street, St Leonard's Place, Bootham, Clifton, Water End, Salisbury Road, Salisbury Terrace and Kingsland Terrace.