North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into the assault on Thursday, May 9, in the Whitley area, near Selby, which led to the arrests of the pair, aged 13 and 15.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of assault, and they have since been interviewed and released on conditional bail. The matter will now be referred to the Youth Outcome Panel,” a police spokesperson said.

The force said it is aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an assault in the same area and urged members of the public not to speculate.

“We urge members of the public not to view or share the footage further, or to speculate as this matter is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any further information, who hasn’t already spoken to us should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240081456.”