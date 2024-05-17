As reported in The Press, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that Stamford Bridge – which carries the A166 over the River Derwent in the village of the same name – will be closed to traffic from May 20 and has a scheduled opening date of July 22.

East Riding of Yorkshire council said the £350,000 scheme to repair the damaged Grade II listed structure of the 80 metre long bridge is needed because it has been hit by vehicles over the past few years causing ‘damage to its parapets.’

Diversion signs have been seen along the A1079 road which links York to Hull.

The county council has posted a diversion route on its website which it said will be put in place while Stamford Bridge is closed for traffic.

This site also lists public transport diversions to East Yorkshire Bus service number 747 from Pocklington to York via Stamford Bridge, and First Bus York's number 10 service from Nether Poppleton to Stamford Bridge.

The official signed diversion will be in place for all traffic, especially for larger vehicles, although quicker local routes will be available.

The council documents refer to temporary traffic lights in Hull Road at Catton Lane End and in Buttercrambe.

They also highlight a temporary road closure in Low Catton Road and temporary speed restrictions in High Catton Road.

For more information visit the council: https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/roads-streets-traffic-and-parking/bridges/stamford-bridge-repairs/