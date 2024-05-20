In a bid to celebrate the incredible local businesses we have in York and North Yorkshire; The Press has launched its new competition which will crown the area’s 'Best Chippy 2024'.

As part of the competition, The Press readers can now nominate their favourite fish and chip shop in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform (found through the link below).

Each person will be able to share one nomination for their favourite chippy and once the votes are compiled, voting will open across the physical copies of the press with the top ten nominees up against one another to see who will take the crown.

Nominate your favourite chippy from York HERE

Online nominations can be made through the links (above and below) in this article and will run between May 20 and May 28.

Readers will then be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' of the bunch by picking up copies of the The Press between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24.

Speaking after the online nominations for The Press ‘Best Chippy’ opened, Nigel Burton, regional editor for Newsquest North, highlighted the importance of recognising local chippys.

He said: "Fish and chip shops are a typically British institution and play such an important role in the heritage of our communities.

"That’s why The Press is delighted to launch the Best Chippy promotion so we can recognise the best ones in our communities.

"We’ll be bringing you updates on the chippys in our competition – whether it be their specials or their fundraising activity – so keep an eye out and see if your favourite is featured."

In the past, The Scrapbox in Dunnington has won two competitions but the question is: will it score a hat-trick? With Thompsons Fish and Chip Restaurant taking the crown for best ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ venue and a multitude of other fish and chips across the city receiving rave reviews, we expect readers will be hard pushed to choose their number one.