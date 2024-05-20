TWELVE days of disruption is expected on one of York's most popular roads.
From May 31 until June 12 a stretch of Bishopthorpe Road will be resurfaced.
City of York Council announced the works, the notice said the works will take place "between a location 27 metres north of its junction with Beresford Road and a location 32 metres south of Campelshon Road".
Vehicles will be prohibited from passing through and waiting in the segment of road.
The council added: "It is envisaged that the road will only be closed between 6.30pm and 2am on weekdays and between 8am and 6pm on Sundays."
Alternative routes will run through Nunnery Lane, Blossom Street, The Mount, Tadcaster Road, Sim Balk Lane and Church Lane.
