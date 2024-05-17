Sales of the 22 sculptures, which formed a trail through the city centre earlier this year, totalled £27,050.

All money raised will go to St Leonard’s Hospice and the York Creates Fund – a fund that supports cultural and creative activity in city.

The Snooks that brought in the most cash were the All Creatures and Small character, designed by Amy Husband and on show at Poppleton Park and Ride, which sold for £3,000; the Secret Garden Snook, designed by Amy Bourbon and displayed outside Museum Gardens, which raised £1,950; and Webbo, designed by Gemma Wood and found at the Principal hotel during the trail, which raised £1,500.

The Snooks that went for the most cash: All Creatures Great and Small, Webbo and Secret Garden (Image: Make It York)

Derek Matthewson, from Bangers and Cash TV series, and ‘Mad Alice’, from the Bloody Tour of York, hosted the auction event at York Barbican on Thursday, March 9.

The Press previously reported how nine-year-old Annie O’Shaughnessy, from Holgate, had her heart set on owning one of the Snooks.

And now she does. Annie saved up enough pocket money to buy the EU UP… It’s Snook on the night – her favourite character, which was on show at the Middletons Hotel.

Annie O’Shaughnessy chats to YO1 radio's Julie Blackburn at the Snooks auction (Image: Make It York)

Sarah Loftus, manager director of Make It York, which organised the trail, said the money raised would make a “significant impact” on the work of St Leonard’s Hospice, helping “families going through difficult end-of-life care”.

“I am immensely grateful for the generosity shown by everyone who attended on the day and online in raising the funds.

Derek Matthewson and Mad Alice at the Snooks auction (Image: Make It York)

“Beyond the auction, the event served as a reminder of the power of community and the significance of coming together to support causes that resonate with our shared values.”

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s Hospice, added: "Here at St Leonard’s, we are constantly amazed by the power and passion of our community.

“The Snooks Trail was definitely a new way for us to engage with people.

Derek Matthewson on stage at Snooks auction (Image: Make It York)

“We’ve loved being involved and are grateful that local people of all ages, as well as others from across the country and indeed the globe, supported the trail and generously contributed to the auction.

“St Leonard’s Hospice relies on the generosity of the public to carry out our vital work, caring for people with life-limiting illnesses.”

St Leonard's Hospice is a leading provider of palliative and end of life care across York and North Yorkshire.

It helps people with a range of life-limiting illnesses including cancer, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and Parkinson's disease.

The hospice receives 27 per cent of its funding from the government so must raise £6 million a year to run all its services.

Last year it cared for more than 1,000 local people.