A BUSY stretch of road in York is set to have traffic restrictions in place.
On Sunday, May 18, vehicles in Walmgate will be prohibited from waiting between the junctions with St Denys Road and George Street.
City of York Council have said this is so sewer maintenance works can take place.
The works will begin at 9am, and finish at 5pm.
The one way diversion in Walmgate between Merchantgate and Dennis Street will be suspended during the period, to allow for traffic to pass both ways.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here