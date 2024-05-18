On Sunday, May 18, vehicles in Walmgate will be prohibited from waiting between the junctions with St Denys Road and George Street.

City of York Council have said this is so sewer maintenance works can take place.

The works will begin at 9am, and finish at 5pm.

The one way diversion in Walmgate between Merchantgate and Dennis Street will be suspended during the period, to allow for traffic to pass both ways.