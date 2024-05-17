A LORRY fire on a major road near York has been cleared.
The incident on the A166 was first reported at 8.33am.
It was in Garrowby Street, which is just east of Stamford Bridge, near the junction with Garrowby Road.
Heavy traffic was building up in the area, but it has since been cleared.
